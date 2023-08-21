Mariners vs. White Sox: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Monday’s matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox, with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago and will air on Root Sports Northwest in the Mariners market and NBC Sports Chicago in the White Sox market. Seattle will send ace Luis Castillo (9-7, 3.23 ERA) to the mound, while the South Siders counter with righty Touki Toussaint (0-1, 4.91).

All due respect to the Dodgers, the Mariners might be the single hottest team in baseball right now, having won five in a row after wrapping up an impressive road sweep of the division-rival Astros. Seattle is now 31-13 since the start of July, with Julio Rodriguez’s all-time heater finally providing some run support for Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and a very solid bullpen. If the Mariners can keep this going at the plate, this is a team without a ton of flaws as they sit just four back of the Rangers for the AL West lead.

Chicago has seemingly had it packed in since May, but it’s become official after they shipped several key contributors away at the trade deadline. The White Sox just dropped two of three to the lowly Rockies over the weekend to drop their record to 48-75, ahead of only the Royals and A’s in the American League. Luis Robert Jr. remains a stud, but Chicago hasn’t gotten enough for any of its other core hitters, while Mike Clevinger and the maddeningly inconsistent Dylan Cease are just about all that’s left in the rotation.

The Mariners enter as -185 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the White Sox +154 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Mariners vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Touki Toussaint

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Mariners -185, White Sox +154

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.