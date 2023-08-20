Mariners vs. Astros: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Peacock will host Sunday’s matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. It’ll be a battle of promising rookies on the mound, as Rookie Emerson Hancock (0-0, 5.40 ERA) will try to bring home a sweep for Seattle against young Astros righty Hunter Brown (9-8, 4.16).

With five wins in a row — including two in a convincing fashion to open this series against their AL West rivals — the Mariners are suddenly looking like the hottest team in baseball as we approach September. Julio Rodriguez is the biggest reason why, as last year’s AL Rookie of the Year has racked up a ridiculous four straight games of four or more hits (that’s tied for the longest streak since at least 1901). But Rodriguez is far from alone, as a suddenly resurgent Seattle offense is getting contributions from sources both expected (Teoscar Hernandez, Ty France) and not (utility man Dylan Moore, rookie outfielder Cade Marlowe). Combine that with Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert atop the rotation, and no one wants to face this team come October. The Mariners enter Sunday’s game a half-game up on the Blue Jays for the third and final AL Wild Card spot and 1.5 games behind the Astros for second place in the AL West.

Prior to dropping the first two games this weekend, Houston hadn’t lost a series since acquiring Justin Verlander at the trade deadline. Despite Verlander’s presence, pitching remains a bit of a concern as we hit the stretch run, with Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier struggling to capture their prior form and Brown set to surpass his previous career high in innings on Sunday. The offense remains as potent as ever with Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman in tow, but the reigning World Series champs feel a bit more vulnerable this time around.

Houston enters as -185 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Mariners at +154. The run total is set at 9.

Mariners vs. Astros

Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Hunter Brown

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: N/A

Astros local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Moneyline odds: Astros -185, Mariners +154

To watch Sunday’s matchup, you’ll need to purchase a subscription to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month. Peacock will offer free trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Peacock website or using the Peacock app.