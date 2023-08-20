Phillies vs. Nationals: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Philly will send ace Zack Wheeler (9-5, 3.63 ERA) to the mound while the Nats counter with righty Trevor Williams (5-7, 5.20).

We’ve yet to see the reigning NL champs really find fifth gear so far this season, but the Phils still have a 42-26 record since the start of June even if they haven’t been able to string wins together with a ton of consistency lately. Promisingly, their offense feels like it’s finally starting to hit its stride, with two homers from Trea Turner yesterday and Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper all swinging hot bats. Aaron Nola’s struggles remain a concern as we near October, as the likes of Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker don’t inspire a ton of confidence in a short series, but Philly remains in good shape atop the NL Wild Card standings at 67-56.

It’s another rebuilding year for the Nationals, although there have been some very positive signs amid an 11-6 record so far this month. Keibert Ruiz, CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore and Josiah Gray — some of the biggest pieces in the trades that shipped Juan Soto, Max Scherzer and Turner out of D.C. — have all shown signs that they can be building blocks for the future, even if there’s been some expected bumps in the road along the way. Washington is 6-4 in its last 10 and sits just two back of the Mets for fourth in the NL East.

The Phillies enter as heavy -218 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Nationals at +180. The run total is set at 8.5.

Phillies vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Trevor Williams

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: N/A

Nationals local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Phillies -218, Nationals +180

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.