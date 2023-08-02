Rays vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will also air on Bally Sports Sun in the Rays market and on Amazon Prime Video in the Yankees market. It’ll be a battle of AL Cy Young contenders on the mound, as lefty Shane McClanahan (11-1, 3.00 ERA) goes for Tampa against New York ace Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.64).

No one was happier to close the book on July than the Rays, who’ve wiped the slate clean after a dismal 8-16 month and have now won their first two of August — and added Guardians righty Aaron Civale at the trade deadline. Civale will provide some much-needed rotation depth behind McClanahan, Zach Eflin and Tyler Glasnow (all of whom come with injury questions), and the past couple of days in the Bronx could be the spark that guys like Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe needed to get rolling again. This is still a deep and talented team, and they retain a stranglehold on the top AL Wild Card spot.

Brian Cashman elected to ... basically sit on his hands at the trade deadline — not buying, not selling, but simply picking up a couple of middle relievers for a team whose bullpen hasn’t been the problem this year. Despite the long-awaited return of Aaron Judge, the script remains frustratingly the same for the Yankees: a largely punchless offense and some awfully sketchy pitching behind Cole. New York is still just three back in the loss column of the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final AL Wild Card spot, but the fact is that this team has now gone 20-27 in their last 45 games, with a +2 run differential on the year — that’s almost two full months of mediocrity, with no end in sight unless Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, Carlos Rodon and more of the team’s underachieving stars get hot.

The Yankees enter as narrow -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rays at +100. The run total is set at 7.5.

Rays vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Gerrit Cole

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

TEAM local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

TEAM local broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Yankees -120, Rays +100

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

To watch Wednesday’s Rays-Yankees game in the New York market, you’ll need either a subscription to Amazon Prime or a subscription to Prime Video. An Amazon Prime subscription is available for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, while Prime Video is available as a standalone for $8.99 per month. Amazon will offer free Prime trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Prime Video website or using the Prime Video app.