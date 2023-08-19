Red Sox vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, with first pitch for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will air on NESN in the Red Sox market and the YES Network in the Yankees market. Righty Kutter Crawford (5-6, 3.80 ERA) gets the nod for Boston, while New York will turn to ace Gerrit Cole (10-3, 2.76) to try and stop their six-game losing skid.

After dropping two of three frustrating games to the Washington Nationals earlier in the week, Boston picked up a much-needed win on Friday night to remain just three games back of the streaking Seattle Mariners for the third and final AL Wild Card spot. Boston is now 6-1 against New York this season, and they’re hoping that last night’s eight-run outburst will help get a previously scuffling offense back on track — particularly Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida and the returning Justin Turner, each of whom tallied multiple hits on Friday. The rotation has been hit hard by injuries this year, but they’ve found a way to make it work, largely thanks to yeoman’s efforts from guys like reliever-turned-starter Crawford.

New York, meanwhile, is sinking like a stone, losers of six in a row and eight of their last 10. They’re now seven games back of Seattle in the Wild Card hunt, and the question has become less “will they make the playoffs?” than “will they finish with a losing record for the first time since 1992?” The offense has scored more than three runs just six times in their last 22 games, while Cole has been the one rock in a rotation ravaged by both injury (Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes and Frankie Montas are all on the IL) and ineffectiveness (Luis Severino has looked like a shell of himself). Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?

The Yankees enter as -166 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Red Sox at +140. The run total is set at 8.

Red Sox vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Kutter Crawford vs. Gerrit Cole

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Yankees -166, Red Sox +140

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.