Red Sox vs. Yankees: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox (63-58) and the New York Yankees (60-61), with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Boston will start Brayan Bello (8-7, 3.81 ERA), while New York counters with rookie Jhony Brito (4-5, 4.76) filling in for the injured Nestor Cortes.

In their last series, the Red Sox dropped two of three games to the Washington Nationals. They were outscored 16-9 over the last two games, both losses. Boston won two out of three games against New York when they played in July and will look to pick up a win in the opener against their arch rivals on Wednesday. This will be the third time Bello has faced New York this season. So far, he has allowed a combined three earned runs on seven hits while striking out 11 in 14 innings.

The Yankees head into this series on a five-game losing streak. They were not only swept in three games by the Atlanta Braves in their last series but they were outscored 18-3. New York is now 14 games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the division, and 6.5 back of the Toronto Blue Jays for one of the three coveted AL Wild Card spots.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Red Sox at -115 and the Yankees as narrow -105 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Red Sox vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Jhony Brito

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: N/A

Yankees local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -115, Yankees -105

To watch Friday’s Red Sox-Yankees matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.