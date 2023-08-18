Blue Jays vs. Reds: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays (67-55) and the Cincinnati Reds (63-59), with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. Toronto will start Jose Berrios (9-8, 3.53 ERA), while the Reds counter with Brett Kennedy (1-0, 5.14 ERA).

The Blue Jays split their last series with the Philadelphia Phillies one game apiece. They lost 9-4 on Wednesday but were off on Thursday. Toronto has gone 2-4 in its last six games. Berrios will start his 25th game of the year. He is coming off a loss to the Chicago Cubs but won his start before that against the Boston Red Sox.

It feels like the momentum that the Reds built when they elevated their exciting crop of rookies earlier this summer has subsided. Cincinnati is 3-2 over its last five but 4-10 over its last 14 games. They split their last series against the Cleveland Guardians, coming into this series opener off a 7-2 win. Kennedy will make his third appearance and second start of the season. He last pitched two innings out of the ‘pen against the Pittsburgh Pirates a week ago.

Toronto enters as -162 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Cincinnati at +136. The run total is set at 10.5.

Blue Jays vs. Reds

Pitchers: Jose Berrios vs. Brett Kennedy

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: N/A

Reds local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -162, Reds +136

To watch Friday’s Blue Jays-Reds matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.