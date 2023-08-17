Mets vs. Cardinals: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Thursday’s matchup between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Jose Quintana (0-4, 3.03 ERA) will go for the visitors, while the Cardinals give the ball to struggling franchise legend Adam Wainwright (3-7, 8.78).

After a deeply disappointing start to 2023 and a corresponding fire sale at the trade deadline, the Mets are left playing out the string for the rest of this season. To their credit, they haven’t fully packed it in, winning three of their last four games to get back above the Nationals for fourth place in the NL East. Still, the rotation doesn’t have a ton beyond Kodai Senga and Quintana following the departures of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, while the offense continues to underachieve outside of Pete Alonso. With Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Francisco Alvarez in tow, New York has enough firepower to play spoiler down the stretch, but they’ve rarely lived up to their billing this season.

Speaking of preseason World Series contenders that find themselves looking to 2024: The Cardinals engaged in a bit of a fire sale themselves at the deadline, shipping out pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty, closer Jordan Hicks and shortstop Paul DeJong. With Steven Matz on the IL, their rotation is now as threadbare as it gets, giving Wainwright the chance to keep taking the mound despite being arguably the worst starter in baseball this season. They, too, have a very deep and dangerous lineup, at least when Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Willson Contreras, Tommy Edman, Tyler O’Neill, Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker are all playing like they’re capable of, but pitching is the main reason this team finds itself buried in fourth place in the NL Central.

New York enters as -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Cardinals at +100. The run total is set at 10.

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.