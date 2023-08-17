Tigers vs. Guardians: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Thursday’s matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET from Progressive Field in Cleveland. Lefty Tarik Skubal (2-2, 4.18 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while Cleveland counters with Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.19).

Detroit is in the midst of yet another rebuilding year, but the Tigers have been surprisingly feisty of late, 5-5 over their last 10 games despite tough matchups against the Rays, Twins and Red Sox. They enter Wednesday at 54-66, suddenly bearing down on a sinking Cleveland team for second place in the AL Central. With Eduardo Rodriguez surprisingly sticking around and Skubal, Reese Olson and Matt Manning showing some potential, Detroit is well on its way to a genuinely interesting rotation, and Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson look like offensive cornerstones to build around.

The Guardians made the decision to soft-sell at the trade deadline, and they’ve predictably begun to slide down the AL standings in the weeks since. The offense remains a liability, especially as they try to get young players like Gabriel Arias, Tyler Freeman, David Fry, Brayan Rocchio and others some consistent playing time down the stretch, while the rotation boasts plenty of young talent in Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen and Gavin Williams but has been hamstrung by a lack of run support and injuries to Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie. Cleveland was probably right to deem this squad unworthy of a real playoff push, but they have some work to do to retool offensively for 2024.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Tigers entering as narrow -118 favorites. The Guardians are at -102, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Tigers vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Xzavion Curry

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: N/A

Guardians local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Tigers -118, Guardians -102

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.