Fifth straight loss drops Yankees below .500 this late in season for first time since 1995

Say this for the 2023 New York Yankees: Just when you think things can’t possibly get worse, they keep finding ways to locate a fresh new rock bottom.

They were among the worst offenses in baseball with Aaron Judge on the shelf. Their co-ace, Carlos Rodon, missed the first three months due to injury, finally made his long-awaited debut, struggled for several weeks, then landed on the IL again. Their other co-ace, Luis Severino, also missed the first chunk of the season ... only to return and put up arguably the ugliest numbers of any starter in baseball. They entered the second half needing to get hot to get back into the AL Wild Card race, then immediately lost five of six. They entered the trade deadline in desperate need of help at just about every position, then acquired a middle reliever and nothing else. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory by allowing five runs in the ninth last Sunday against the Marlins, then got outscored 16-3 over the first two games of their series against the Braves this week — falling 6.5 games out of the third and final Wild Card spot in the AL.

So you’d think that, entering Wednesday’s series finale in Atlanta, New York had suffered just about all the indignity a team could suffer. But alas, you’d be wrong: Not only did the Yankees get shut out for the second straight night in a 2-0 loss, but they made the wrong kind of franchise history in the process:

Held to one hit tonight in Atlanta, the #Yankees are a .500 team at 60-60.



It’s the latest they’ve been .500 in a season since Sept. 6, 1995 (61-61). — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) August 16, 2023

Five straight losses have dropped the Yankees to 60-61, the first time the team has been below .500 this late in the season since September of 1995. To put that into perspective: The last time New York was this futile, a fresh-faced rookie by the name of Derek Jeter was brought to the Majors as a September call-up. Manager Aaron Boone was still in Double-A. Bill Clinton was about to seek a second term in the Oval Office. To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar was the top movie at the American box office.

That 1995 team was eventually able to right the ship, going 21-6 over the month of September to finish at 79-65-1 and sneak into the playoffs (where they’d eventually fall to the Mariners in a classic five-game ALDS). With a rotation in shambles — Rodon and Nestor Cortes on the IL, Domingo German on the restricted list and Luis Severino a shell of his former self — and an offense not showing any real signs of life, that kind of late charge feels increasingly unlikely for these Yankees. Wednesday’s loss saw the team run its scoreless streak to 18 innings, mustering just four hits (and striking out 10 times) against a pitcher in Charlie Morton who’d pitched to a 5.84 ERA and 1.94 WHIP over his last five starts.

This team, put simply, isn’t doing much of anything right at the moment. And if they don’t get things turned around soon, they run the risk of even further indignity: This could be the first time New York finishes with a losing record since 1992, when George Steinbrenner was still banned from baseball for paying a gambler to dig up dirt on star Dave Winfield. Management has already reportedly committed to retaining GM Brian Cashman, but that could change depending on just how ugly things get over the final few weeks.