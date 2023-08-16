Rays’ Luke Raley legs out inside-the-park homer after the wildest carom you’ll ever see

Sometimes, the Baseball Gods just have other plans. The San Francisco Giants’ outfield played this deep fly ball off the bat of Tampa Bay Rays slugger Luke Raley about as well as could be expected, despite Oracle Park’s funky dimensions in right-center. Center fielder Wade Meckler and right fielder and right fielder Michael Conforto were in perfect position to make sure the ball didn’t get by them.

They just didn’t count on the ball caroming off the right field wall, bouncing off the very top of the lower wall in right-center and rolling all the way across the warning track in center field:

How did this ball not get out?!



This might be the coolest inside-the-park home run you’ll ever see. pic.twitter.com/ZlJf27VbrD — MLB (@MLB) August 16, 2023

Raley could have a million more swings and not be able to place a ball more perfectly than that for the rest of his life — not only to have the ball bounce off two different outfield walls, but to bounce off two different outfield walls and somehow still come back into the field of play. Here’s the full visual breakdown for your enjoyment/amusement:

Granted, Raley can move — his sprint speed is in the 86th percentile, per Statcast — but he could’ve jogged all the way around the bases. Either way, it’s the first baseman’s 17th homer of the season, and it extended Tampa’s lead to 6-0 in a game the beleaguered Rays very much need to win as they look to keep pace in the AL Wild Card chase.