Yankees vs. Braves: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Wednesday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves, with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, and will also air on Amazon Prime Video in the Yankees market and on Bally Sports South in the Braves market. Randy Vasquez (2-1, 1.89 ERA) will take the mound for New York, and Charlie Morton (11-10, 3.71) will pitch for Atlanta.

Say this for the 2023 Yankees: They keep finding ways to locate a fresh new rock bottom. Last Sunday’s series-ending loss to the Marlins — in which the bullpen melted down with five runs allowed in the ninth — was followed by two consecutive demolitions at the hands of the Braves this week. New York is now 6.5 games out of the third and final AL Wild Card spot, down three members of their starting rotation (Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodon and Domingo German) and with another pitcher in Luis Severino who’s been among the league’s worst of late. Oh, and their lineup ranks in the bottom third of most statistical categories, even with Aaron Judge back in tow.

Atlanta has cooled off a bit during the second half, but they retain baseball’s best record — and most dangerous lineup, even with Ozzie Albies now on the IL with a hamstring strain. If any team is positioned to withstand a loss like that, it’s the Braves, with career years from Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson in addition to stars like Austin Riley and Sean Murphy. Pitching depth remains a bit of a concern ahead of October, especially with Morton and Bryce Elder struggling of late.

The Braves are -205 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees coming in at +170. The total is set at 10.

Yankees vs. Braves

Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Charlie Morton

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App and Prime Video

Moneyline odds: Braves -205, Yankees +170

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

To watch Wednesday’s game in the New York market you’ll need either a subscription to Amazon Prime or a subscription to Prime Video. An Amazon Prime subscription is available for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, while Prime Video is available as a standalone for $8.99 per month. Amazon will offer free Prime trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Prime Video website or using the Prime Video app.