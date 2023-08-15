Yankees vs. Braves: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves, with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta and will air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and Bally Sports South in the Braves market. Luis Severino will look to right the ship for New York (2-7, 8.06 ERA) while rookie Bryce Elder gets the ball for Atlanta (8-4, 3.64).

Say this for the 2023 Yankees: They keep finding ways to locate a fresh new rock bottom. Sunday’s series-ending loss to the Marlins — in which the bullpen melted down with five runs allowed in the ninth — was followed by an 11-3 demolition at the hands of the Braves on Monday night. New York is now 5.5 games out of the third and final AL Wild Card spot, down three members of their starting rotation (Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodon and Domingo German) and with another pitcher in Severino who’s been among the league’s worst of late. Oh, and their lineup ranks in the bottom third of most statistical categories, even with Aaron Judge back in tow.

Atlanta has cooled off a bit during the second half, but they retain baseball’s best record — and most dangerous lineup, even with Ozzie Albies now on the IL with a hamstring strain. If any team is positioned to withstand a loss like that, it’s the Braves, with career years from Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson in addition to stars like Austin Riley and Sean Murphy. Pitching depth remains a bit of a concern ahead of October, especially with Elder and Charlie Morton struggling of late.

The Braves are -205 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees coming in at +170. The total is set at 10.5.

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.