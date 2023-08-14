Yankees vs. Braves: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Monday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves, with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, and will also air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on Bally Sports South in the Braves market. Clarke Schmidt (8-6, 4.23 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees, while Atlanta sends ace Max Fried (3-1, 2.50) to the mound.

Say this for the 2023 Yankees: They keep finding ways to locate a fresh new rock bottom. Sunday’s series-ending loss to the Marlins may have taken the cake, the bullpen spoiling another solid start from Gerrit Cole with five runs allowed in the bottom of the ninth. New York is now five out of the third and final AL Wild Card spot, down three members of their starting rotation (Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodon and Domingo German) and about to kick off a three-game set against baseball’s best team. Oh, and their lineup ranks in the bottom third of most statistical categories, even with Aaron Judge back in tow.

Atlanta retains baseball’s best record, but the shine has come off a little bit in the second half. The Braves’ lineup remains as potent as ever, led by Ronald Acuna Jr.’s likely NL MVP campaign and Matt Olson’s march toward 60 homers, but pitching depth remains a concern as the team barrels toward October. They’re just 5-5 over their last 10, with both Bryce Elder and Charlie Morton struggling in recent weeks.

The Braves enter as -218 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with New York coming in at +180. The total is set at 9.

If you aren't around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App.