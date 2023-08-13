Braves vs. Mets: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field in Queens, New York. Yonny Chirinos (4-4, 4.02 ERA) gets the ball for Atlanta, while Kodai Senga (8-6, 3.24) will start for the Mets.

The Braves busted out the brooms in Saturday’s doubleheader, waltzing to a 21-3 on the back of two home runs from Matt Olson in the opener before winning the nightcap 6-0. Atlanta improved its MLB-best record to 75-41, and with Olson, Ronald Acuna Jr., Sean Murphy, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley (plus several other contributors), the Braves boast hands-down the deepest lineup in the Majors. Pitching depth remains a little bit of a concern, but if Atlanta keeps hitting like this, it won’t matter come October.

After slumping in the wake of last week’s stunning trade deadline, the Mets had taken two of three from the Chicago Cubs heading into this series. Three straight losses have dropped New York to 2-8 in their last 10 and 52-65 overall, encroaching on the Nationals for last place in the NL East. Senga is the team’s de facto ace with Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer gone, but he has very little help, while injuries to Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte have further hampered an underachieving lineup.

Atlanta enters as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Mets at +110. The run total is set at 9.5.

Braves vs. Mets

Pitchers: Yonny Chirinos vs. Kodai Senga

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: N/A

Mets local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Braves -130, Mets +110

