Yankees vs. Marlins: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Sunday’s matchup between the Miami Marlins and the New York Yankees with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, and will also air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on Bally Sports Florida in the Marlins market. It’s a dynamite matchup on the mound, as New York ace Gerrit Cole (10-3, 2.75 ERA) gets the start against Miami rookie phenom Eury Perez (5-4, 2.79).

After dropping Saturday’s contest, 3-1, New York heads into the rubber match looking to win their first series in their last five. It’s officially danger time for the Yankees if they hope to make it back to the postseason for a seventh straight year, as they enter Sunday five games back in the loss column of the Mariners for the third and final AL Wild Card spot. With Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodon and Domingo German out (and Luis Severino a shell of himself), Cole is just about the only known quantity left in the rotation, making this game extra important.

It’s been a bumpy second half for the Marlins, but they’re looking for a second straight series win on Sunday afternoon — and they’ll have one of the best young pitchers in the game, Perez, back on the mound after a stint in the Minors to help manage his workload this year. Miami is still just a half-game back of the Cubs for the third and final NL Wild Card spot, with a dynamite rotation anchored by Perez, Sandy Alcantara and Jesus Luzardo.

The Yankees are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Marlins coming in at +110. The total is set at 8.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.