Tigers vs. Red Sox: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Peacock will host Sunday’s matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5, 2.75 ERA) will take the mound for Detroit against his former team, while the Red Sox counter with Kutter Crawford (5-6, 3.80).

Detroit is in the midst of yet another rebuilding year, but the Tigers have been surprisingly feisty of late, taking two of three from the Twins earlier in the week and splitting the first two games this weekend against the Red Sox. They enter Sunday at 53-64, bearing down on Cleveland for second place in the AL Central. With Rodriguez surprisingly sticking around and Tarik Skubal, Reese Olson and Matt Manning showing some potential, Detroit is well on its way to a genuinely interesting rotation, and Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson look like offensive cornerstones to build around.

Chris Sale and Trevor Story are finally back healthy for Boston, but the frustrating inconsistency continues in the second half. The Sox are just 4-6 in their last 10 games, with an offense that’s seen just about all of its key cogs — from Rafael Devers to Masataka Yoshida to Justin Turner — either hurt, slumping or both of late. Sale, Crawford, James Paxton and Brayan Bello form a sturdy-enough rotation, but the lineup has gone into the tank at the worst possible time as they lose ground to the Blue Jays and Mariners in the AL Wild Card race.

Boston enters as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Tigers at +114. The run total is set at 9.

To watch Sunday’s matchup, you’ll need to purchase a subscription to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month. Peacock will offer free trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Peacock website or using the Peacock app.