Braves add to Mets’ miserable 2023 season with 21-3 clobbering in first game of Saturday’s doubleheader

Plenty has gone poorly for the New York Mets this season. From the injury woes to being sellers at the deadline, this season is shaping up to be one to forget. To add insult to somewhat literal injury, they are facing their rival Atlanta Braves this weekend. After a 7-0 shutout victory on Friday, Atlanta brought the bats to the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, winning 21-3.

The Braves were led by first baseman Matt Olson who hit two home runs to claim the major league lead. Sean Murphy, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Nicky Lopez all added home runs. Heading into the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday night, Atlanta is currently outscoring New York 28-3 in the series.

New York mustered only six hits in the game Saturday afternoon. Daniel Vogelbach went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in the eighth inning. The Mets lineup just looks defeated. They aren’t playing very inspired baseball, and you can’t really blame them with the message the front office sent by trading away the team’s No. 1 and No. 2 pitchers at the trade deadline. The New York front office is planning for the future, and the lineup looks like it is barely playing for pride at this point. They will look to bounceback in the second game of the doubleheader, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET on Fox.