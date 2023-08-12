Braves vs. Mets: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

Fox will host Saturday’s second game of the doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves (73-41) and New York Mets (52-63) with first pitch for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will air on Bally Sports Southeast in the Braves market and SNY in the Mets market. Atlanta will start Spencer Strider (12-4, 3.94 ERA) as New York counters with Jose Quintana (0-3, 3.42 ERA).

The Braves displayed their power in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. They won 21-3 on the back of two home runs from Matt Olson. Sean Murphy, Ozzie Albies, Nicky Lopez and Austin Riley also hit home runs. Oddsmakers are assuming that Atlanta didn’t use up all their scoring in the first game, as the Braves are the -225 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Mets took two of three from the Chicago Cubs heading into this series. They need a big performance in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader in a bad way. New York was shutout 7-0 on Friday night and only mustered three runs in game one on Saturday. The Mets’ lone scoring was from a three-run home run by Daniel Vogelbach in the eighth inning.

Braves vs. Mets

Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Jose Quintana

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Braves -225, Mets +185

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.