Brewers vs. White Sox: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

Fox will host Saturday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) and Chicago White Sox (47-70) with first pitch for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois, and will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin in the Brewers market and NBC Sports Chicago in the White Sox market. Milwaukee will start Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 1.65 ERA), while Chicago counters with Jesse Scholtens (1-4, 3.06 ERA).

Milwaukee took the series opener 7-6 on Friday. This marks back-to-back games scoring seven runs for the Brew Crew. On Friday, Victor Caratini hit his sixth home run, while Willy Adames and William Contreras each added two RBI. Milwaukee is the -180 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The White Sox took two of three games from the New York Yankees ahead of the series opener on Friday. Unfortunately, this wasn’t enough momentum to bring them a win on Friday. They were able to force extra innings but couldn't come up with that big hit that brought home a victory. Eloy Jimenez launched his 14th home run of the year and had two RBI and three total hits on the day. The White Sox are the +150 underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brewers vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Jesse Scholtens

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Brewers -180, White Sox +150

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.