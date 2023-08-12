Angels vs. Astros: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Angels (58-59) and Houston Astros (67-50) with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas and will air on Bally Sports West in the Angels market and AT&T SportsNet Southwest in the Astros market. Los Angeles will starter southpaw Tyler Anderson (5-3, 4.92 ERA), while Houston counters with J.P. France (8-3, 2.75 ERA).

The Angels lost the series opener on Friday 11-3. They had won two in a row heading into the game, but that momentum didn’t last. It was a familiar sight for the Angels’ faithful as they saw CJ Cron hit his 12th home run of the season, his first since being acquired at the 2023 trade deadline by LA. The Angels are the +142 underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook as they look to bounce back.

The Astros went into Friday’s game after a loss, but that didn’t slow them down. Houston tallied 11 runs, their most since scoring 17 on July 29. Jon Singleton couldn’t be stopped at the plate, hitting his first two home runs of the season and tallying five RBI. The Astros are the -170 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Angels vs. Astros

Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. J.P. France

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Astros -170, Angels +142.

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.