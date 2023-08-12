Yankees vs. Marlins: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

YES and MLB Network will host Saturday’s matchup between the Miami Marlins and the New York Yankees with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, and will also air on YES in the Yankees market and on Bally Sports Florida in the Miami market. Michael King (3-4, 2.88 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees, and Sandy Alcantara (4-10, 4.28 ERA) will pitch for the Marlins.

The Yankees won the first game, 9-4. They have either dropped or split their last four series. They currently sit dead last in the AL East, though the division remains close — they are only 11 games back from the standings leaders.

The Marlins won their latest series against the Reds after a few close games, and sit 14.5 games behind the NL East leaders. They will be aiming for a Wild Card spot come playoffs this fall.

The Marlins are -166 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees coming in at +140. The total is set at 8.

Yankees vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Michael King (opener) vs. Sandy Alcantara

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Marlins -166, Yankees -+140

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.