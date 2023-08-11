Yankees vs. Marlins: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TNew York YankeesThe New York Yankees (59-56) take on the Miami Marlins (60-56) on Friday night, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, and will also air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on Bally Sports Florida in the Marlins market. New York will start reliever Ian Hamilton (2-1, 1.63 ERA), while Miami counters with southpaw Jesus Luzardo (8-6, 3.52).

The Yankees head into this game after dropping their last series two games to one to the Chicago White Sox. New York was off on Thursday after losing 9-2 on Wednesday. Luis Severino struggled on the mound, and the only offensive output was Giancarlo Stanton hitting his 18th home run of the season and adding another RBI single.

The Marlins have been super streaky in the second half of the season. After ending the first half with momentum, Miami lost eight consecutive games. They dropped five in a row at the start of August but head into this series opener on a two-game win streak. They were also off Thursday and took down the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Wednesday. Josh Bell launched two home runs to help secure the victory.

The Marlins are the -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Yankees are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Yankees vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Randy Vazquez vs. Jesus Luzardo

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Marlins -142, Yankees +120

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLB.tv or the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need an MLB.tv subscription. If you don’t have an MLB.tv subscription to access the live stream, you can get a free trial to stream the game.