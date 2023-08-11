 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rangers vs. Giants: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

We go over how you can watch Friday’s game between the Rangers and Giants.

By Teddy Ricketson
Scott Alexander #54 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 08, 2023 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Texas Rangers (68-47) and the San Francisco Giants (62-53), with first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. Texas will start Jon Gray (7-5, 3.72 ERA), while San Francisco counters with reliever Scott Alexander (6-2, 4.01) as an opener.

On Wednesday, the Rangers had won eight games in a row before their final game of a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics. They were on the wrong side of a shutout and couldn’t muster any offense on only four hits. Still, Texas heads into Friday’s series opener as the narrow -112 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants can’t seem to find a way to stay hot. After taking three of four against the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin the month, they have gone 1-4 over their last five games. San Francisco was off Thursday but lost 4-1 on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels. They faced Shohei Ohtani, so it is understandable, but they only had five hits as a team, with Brandon Crawford tallying the lone RBI on a second-inning sac fly. The Giants are the slight underdogs with -108 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Giants

Pitchers: Jon Gray vs. Scott Alexander
First pitch: 10:15 p.m. ET
Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest
Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area
Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app
Moneyline odds: Rangers -112, Giants -108

To watch Friday’s Rangers-Giants matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.

