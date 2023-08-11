Rangers vs. Giants: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Texas Rangers (68-47) and the San Francisco Giants (62-53), with first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. Texas will start Jon Gray (7-5, 3.72 ERA), while San Francisco counters with reliever Scott Alexander (6-2, 4.01) as an opener.

On Wednesday, the Rangers had won eight games in a row before their final game of a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics. They were on the wrong side of a shutout and couldn’t muster any offense on only four hits. Still, Texas heads into Friday’s series opener as the narrow -112 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants can’t seem to find a way to stay hot. After taking three of four against the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin the month, they have gone 1-4 over their last five games. San Francisco was off Thursday but lost 4-1 on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels. They faced Shohei Ohtani, so it is understandable, but they only had five hits as a team, with Brandon Crawford tallying the lone RBI on a second-inning sac fly. The Giants are the slight underdogs with -108 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Giants

Pitchers: Jon Gray vs. Scott Alexander

First pitch: 10:15 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Rangers -112, Giants -108

To watch Friday’s Rangers-Giants matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.