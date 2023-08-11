Cubs vs. Blue Jays: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs (59-56) and the Toronto Blue Jays (65-52), with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. Chicago will start Javier Assad (1-2, 3.35 ERA), while Toronto counters with Jose Berrios (9-7, 3.38 ERA).

The Cubs lost their last series against the New York Mets, two games to one. Chicago was off on Thursday but lost on Wednesday 4-3. Seiya Suzuki finished a double shy of the cycle, and Christopher Morel hit his 18th home run of the season. The Cubs are the +130 underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Blue Jays were able to split their last series against the Cleveland Guardians two games apiece. Toronto won the first and third games in the series but lost the second and fourth. Most recently, they lost 4-3 on Thursday. Geroge Springer, White Merrifield and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. all hit doubles, but it wasn’t enough to pick up the win. The Blue Jays are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Javier Assad vs. Jose Berrios

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -155, Cubs +130

To watch Friday’s Cubs-Blue Jays matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.