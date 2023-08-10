No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes dazzles with 100-mph heat in first pro start

Almost exactly a month after being drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft, former LSU superstar Paul Skenes took the mound for his professional debut — and reminded everyone why exactly he went No. 1 in the first place.

The righty only pitched one inning for Pittsburgh’s rookie-level Florida Complex League team, but he looked as electric as ever, topping out at 101 on the radar gun while showing glimpses of his wipeout slider. He retired all three batters he faced, highlighted by a strikeout of No. 5 overall pick and top Twins prospect Walker Jenkins on some 99-mph heat.

Paul Skenes strikes out Walker Jenkins with a 99 MPH fastball



He topped at 101 and retired all three batters he faced in his pro debut pic.twitter.com/5S9bs4AUJn — Austin Oravec (@austinoravec) August 10, 2023

It was the first time back on the mound for Skenes since the College World Series back in June, when he dominated Wake Forest over eight shutout innings in an eventual win that punched LSU’s ticket to the finals. That put a capper on one of the greatest college pitching seasons we’ve ever seen: Skenes posted a 1.69 ERA this past season for the Tigers, with a whopping 209 strikeouts in just 122.2 innings.

Skenes only just turned 21 this summer. But at 6’6 and 235 pounds with three pitches already at above-average or better, he could move through the Pirates’ system very, very quickly. It’s possible the team will bump him up to A-ball at some point before this season is through, and if everything goes well, he could be banging on the door in Pittsburgh before 2024 is up.