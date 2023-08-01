Rays vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will air on Bally Sports Sun in the Rays market and the YES Network in the Yankees market. Zach Eflin (11-6, 3.64 ERA) is feeling okay after last week’s injury scare and will take the mound for the Rays, while lefty Carlos Rodon (1-3, 5.75) looks to build on his best start as a Yankee.

The Rays made their first big splash of trade deadline season on Monday — sending top prospect Kyle Manzardo to the Cleveland Guardians for pitcher Aaron Civale — then followed that up with a commanding 5-1 win in the series opener. Civale will provide some much-needed rotation depth behind Eflin, Tyler Glasnow and Shane McClanahan (all of whom come with injury questions), and Monday night could be the spark that guys like Wander Franco and Josh Lowe needed to get rolling again. Tampa went just 8-16 in the month of July, but this is still a deep and talented team, and they retain a stranglehold on the top AL Wild Card spot.

Despite the long-awaited return of Aaron Judge, the script remains frustratingly the same for the Yankees: a largely punchless offense and some awfully sketchy pitching behind Gerrit Cole. New York is still just three back in the loss column of the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final AL Wild Card spot, but the fact is that this team has now gone 20-26 in their last 45 games, with a +5 run differential on the year — that’s almost two full months of mediocrity, with no end in sight unless Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, Carlos Rodon and more of the team’s underachieving stars get hot.

Tampa is the slight -115 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with New York coming in at -105. The total is set at 8.

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.