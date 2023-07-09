Cubs’ David Ross ejected after yelling, cursing at umpire day before All-Star break

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross was ejected from Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees in the Bronx after yelling at home plate umpire Alex MacKay. Kyle Hendricks was on the mound, just five pitches into the game. There were zero outs, and MacKay called Hendricks’ first two pitches balls. Ross, still in the dugout, was thrown out.

Ross was ejected in the first inning of the game and approached MacKay after the call, using some choice words to question his calls, saying, “You got one goddamn game before you get a break and you’re that fucking bad already?”

The All-Star break begins on Monday, July 10. The Cubs and Yankees have split the series thus far, with the Cubs taking the first and the Yankees taking the second game.

Ross is facing his former Cubs teammate and fellow World Series champion in New York in first baseman Anthony Rizzo. The two reunited in the stadium before the game.