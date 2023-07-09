Rangers vs. Nationals: How to watch, live stream Sunday’s game

Peacock will host Sunday’s matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Washington Nationals, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Righty Dane Dunning (8-1, 2.61 ERA) looks to continue his strong form for Texas, while the Nats give the ball to veteran lefty Patrick Corbin (5-10, 5.13).

Texas’ dream start to the 2023 season has run aground a bit of late, as another loss on Saturday ran their record to 3-7 over their last 10. Their lead over the Houston Astros is down to just two games, and while the offense remains a force, there are real questions about this pitching staff as we hit the All-Star break. Dunning has been sensational after Jacob deGrom’s injury, but Andrew Heaney and Martin Perez have yet to find a rhythm while Nathan Eovaldi appears to be wearing down after being a workhorse all spring. This lineup is as deep as anyone’s with Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia and Josh Jung driving things, but Texas needs to find a way to get outs.

It’s been a predictably down year for the rebuilding Nationals, who enter play Sunday at 35-54 — in last place in the NL East by a full 7.5 games. Lane Thomas and Jeimer Candelario have been just about the only bright spots at the plate, while young pitchers Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore provide some hope as Washington goes through its rebuild. At least James Wood had fun at the Futures Game yesterday.

The Rangers enter as heavy -200 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Nationals at +170. The run total is set at 10.

Rangers vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Dane Dunning vs. Patrick Corbin

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: N/A

Nationals local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Moneyline odds: Rangers -200, Nationals +170

To watch Sunday’s Rangers-Nationals matchup, you’ll need to purchase a subscription to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month. Peacock will offer free trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Peacock website or using the Peacock app.