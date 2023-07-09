How to watch 2023 MLB Draft online via live stream

The 2023 MLB Draft is set for Sunday, July 9 in Seattle as part of the league’s All-Star Game festivities. The 20-round event will feature plenty of big-name prospects both at the collegiate level and high school and will take place over the course of three days.

MLB conducted its inaugural draft lottery back in December at the Winter Meetings, and in the aftermath, the top five is set as follows:

No. 1 Pittsburgh Pirates

No. 2 Washington Nationals

No. 3 Detroit Tigers

No. 4 Texas Rangers

No. 5 Minnesota Twins.

You can expect plenty of LSU Tigers to hear their names called early, with OF Dylan Crews and RHP Paul Skenes expected to go off the board in the first three picks — and possibly 1-2. Skenes was named Most Oustanding Player in the College World Series and finished the year 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA alongside 20 walks and 209 strikeouts. Florida’s Wyatt Langford enters as one of the best college hitters in the draft class, slashing .373/.498/.784 with 21 homers last season.

With the Pirates on the clock ahead of the first round, here’s how you can tune in for the start of the event on Sunday.

2023 MLB Draft TV info

Date: Sunday, July 9

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Rounds 1 and 2 will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN, MLB Network, and MLB.com. Rounds 3-10 will begin on Monday at 2 p.m. ET on MLB.com and Rounds 11-20 will begin on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET on MLB.com.

You can live stream day one coverage at WatchESPN or through the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login for the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.