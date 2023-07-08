Triple-digit heat, robot umps and everything else you need to see from the Futures Game

Baseball’s biggest names are set to descend on Seattle next week for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, but it was the stars of the future who took center stage at T-Mobile Park on Saturday night. The best prospects in the sport squared off in this year’s edition Futures Game, and they didn’t disappoint — from fastballs that lit up the radar gun to web gems to mad dashes around the bases, the game appears to be in very good hands. In case you missed it, here’s everything you need to see.

The National League dominated

Entering the game, it seemed as though the Senior Circuit had the distinct talent advantage, with top 10 prospects like Jordan Lawlar, Jackson Chourio, James Wood and Pete Crow-Armstrong dotting the roster. Philadelphia Phillies righty Mick Abel started onthe mound, and was the first of eight NL pitchers who scattered six hits over seven innings in a 5-0 win.

The NL drew first blood with two runs in the top of the second, thanks to a single by Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero off of against Kansas City Royals righty Will Klein followed by a sac fly by Phillies outfielder Justin Crawford (son of longtime big leaguer Carl). The big blow, however, wouldn’t come until the sixth, when Miami Marlins infielder Nasim Nunez gave the National League some breathing room with a bases-clearing double:

The AL had its best chance to get back in the game in the sixth inning, when they loaded the bases against Pirates righty J.P. Massey. But Massey struck out Red Sox infielder Nick Yorke on three pitches, and the NL cruised from there.

Nasim Nunez took home MVP honors

In a game in which no NL player tallied more than one hit and no NL pitcher went more than one inning, Nunez’s double was enough to bring home the Larry Doby MVP Award — and a meet-and-great with none other than Ken Griffey Jr. himself.

Congrats to @Marlins prospect Nasim Nuñez, who wins the Larry Doby #FuturesGame MVP award with a 3-run double and a stolen base for the National League! pic.twitter.com/nnSW4F9XyG — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2023

Nunez, a speedster who can play all over the infield, is the first Marlins player to win the award, joining past MVPs like Kyle Schwarber (2015), Nick Castellanos (2012), Jose Reyes (2002) and Alfonso Soriano (1999).

Jacob Misiorowski lit up the radar gun

One of the most polarizing prospects in the game, Misiorowski has always had some of the nastiest stuff around — and very little idea where it’s going most of the time. But the Milwaukee Brewers righty entered the game in the fourth inning on Saturday looking to show just how good he can be when he puts it all together, and boy did he ever:

.@Brewers No. 4 prospect Jacob Misiorowski showing off the filth in the #FuturesGame! pic.twitter.com/sEnSFUDZJL — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2023

Even among the best arms in the Minors, Misiorowski stood out, throwing the 10 fastest pitches in Saturday’s game — and averaging 100.6 mph on his fastball while striking out the side in his inning of work. He’s harnessed his electric fastball/slider combo a bit more this season, pitching to a 2.53 ERA with 70 Ks in just 46.1 innings across High-A and Double-A, and if his Futures Game performance is any indication, the sky is the limit.

A quiet night for the hometown stars

Not much went right for the AL team on Saturday, and Seattle’s two participants — catcher Harry Ford and outfielder Jonatan Clase — were no exception. The duo combined to go 0-for-3 at the plate with three strikeouts, but on the bright side, Clase — who started in center for the Junior Circuit — made a slick diving grab on Crawford’s sac fly:

What a grab from @Mariners No. 11 prospect Jonatan Clase in the #FuturesGame pic.twitter.com/ZDaJPdhwHx — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 8, 2023

Here’s betting these two haven’t seen the last of T-Mobile Park.

Say hello to the automatic strike zone

ABS, short for automated balls and strikes, is the name for the roboump system currently being tested throughout the Minor Leagues. There are two versions: a fully automatic strike zone — in which human umpires are simply given a ball/strike call — and a challenge system in which coaches or players can dispute up to three calls per game.

The latter was in use for the Futures Game, and it didn’t take long for us to have our first challenge. In the top of the second inning, a ball was called on Pittsburgh Pirates catcher/utility man Endy Rodriguez. The call was appealed, and ABS confirmed it was indeed a ball after just a few seconds.

Look how easy this is.



An overturned strike call in the Futures Game thanks to ABS. It takes a few seconds.



pic.twitter.com/81VHK0Ct9j — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) July 9, 2023

Teams went 1-for-4 in challenges overall, and the disruption was minimal enough that it was easy to forget about for most of the evening.