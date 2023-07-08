Elly De La Cruz steals second, third and home in less than a minute [Video]

You’re daily “Oh my God, did you see what Elly De La Cruz did” highlight involves the electric Cincinnati Reds shortstop stealing all of the bases against the Milwaukee Brewers. No, for real. He stole them all. Just look for yourselves.

In just 2 pitches, Elly De La Cruz stole 2B ➡️ 3B ➡️ Home pic.twitter.com/RYExcdAc07 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) July 8, 2023

You cannot let your guard down for even a second against him. Otherwise, he’s going to be sliding across home plate and you’ll be left wondering what happened.

It’s been just over a month since the elite prospect made his debut for the Reds and he’s been a human highlight reel ever since. Through 28 games prior to today’s game against the Brewers, he’s batting .325 with four home runs, 15 RBI, 26 runs scored, and an OPS of .904. His presence has given the Reds a huge shot in the arm as they’ve vaulted into first place in the NL Central standing heading into the All-Star break. He’s been so impactful in a short period of time that there’s even people arguing for his inclusion on the National League roster for the Midsummer Classic.

Check back here as he’s sure to do another amazing feat before this game even ends.