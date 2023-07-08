Cubs vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Saturday’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m, The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, and will also air on Marquee Sports Network in the Chicago market and on Amazon Prime in the New York market. Drew Smyly (7-5, 4.10 ERA) will get the ball for the Cubs, and will go against Gerrit Cole (8-2, 2.79 ERA).

The Cubs made a bit of history last night in their 3-0 over the Yankees, as the victory marked the Cubs first win at Yankee Stadium in their franchise history, snapping an 0-12 skid. Jameson Taillon allowed one hit in eight innings against his former team. He became the first pitcher with at least eight innings pitched and one or fewer hits allowed on the road at Yankee Stadium since the Orioles’ Daniel Cabrera on Sept. 28, 2006. Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom drove in runs against Carlos Rodon, who was making his first start of the season.

As mentioned above, Rodon made his anticipated season debut for the Yankees, allowing four hits and two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. The loss was the Yankees’ fourth shutout of the year, and they’ve now dropped four of their last six games.

The Yankees are -180 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Cubs are +155 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Cubs vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Drew Smyly vs. Gerrit Cole

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Networkk

Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Cubs, +155, Yankees -180

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.