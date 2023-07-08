Braves vs. Rays: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

Fox will host Saturday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves (59-28) and Tampa Bay Rays (57-34) with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will air on Bally Sports South in the Braves market and Bally Sports Sun in the Rays market. Atlanta will start Spencer Strider (10-2, 3.66 ERA), while Tampa Bay counters with Taj Bradley (5-4, 5.27 ERA).

The Braves are playing out of their minds ahead of the All-Star break. They took the series opener 2-1 and have won consecutive games. Atlanta is now 9-1 in its last 10 games and 26-4 in its last 30 games. The Braves will send their ace to the mound, who has struggled recently, but they have a good matchup against Bradley and should continue to show off the power of their lineup.

The Rays sit atop the AFC East but are slumping. They’ve lost six games in a row, and either need to turn it around to go into the All-Star break on a high or get to the break to have some time off to reset for the second half of the season. There are times that Bradley looks like the top prospect he was touted to be, and others like his last start where he allowed five earned runs on nine hits in 3.1 innings of work. He will have a tough test on Saturday in a game that Tampa Bay needs to win.

Braves vs. Rays

Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Taj Bradley

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Braves -150, Rays +130

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.