Mariners vs. Astros: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

Fox will host Saturday’s matchup between the Seattle Mariners (44-43) and Houston Astros (49-40) with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas and will air on ROOT Sports in the Mariners market and AT&T SportsNet Southwest in the Astros market. Seattle will start Bryan Woo (1-1, 4.08 ERA), while Houston counters with Framber Valdez (7-6, 2.49 ERA).

The Mariners have picked up wins in the first two games of the series. They have had a rough first half but are starting to gain momentum, winning six of their last seven games. Seattle has outscored Houston 15-2 through two games. On Friday, they were down 1-0 heading into the fourth but then scored 10 unanswered runs over the remainder of the game.

The Astros had won four games in a row before this series started. Still, they are 7-3 over their last 10 games. Houston wasn’t able to figure out Luis Castillo on Friday as Hunter Brown continued to struggle after a strong start to the season. The lineup only logged five hits during the game but allowed 13. Hopefully, having their ace on the mound on Saturday can help right the ship and get them back into the win column.

Mariners vs. Astros

Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Framber Valdez

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Astros -135, Mariners +115

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.