Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery exits start with apparent injury

The St. Louis Cardinals’ rotation has struggled all season long, and now they may have lost their most reliable starter. Lefty Jordan Montgomery was forced to exit his start against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night with an apparent injury.

Early departure for Jordan Montgomery after a possible injury. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/vdaGWJ6XmR — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) July 8, 2023

Montgomery had been cruising, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out five across 4.1 innings of work. But he called for the training staff after throwing a pitch to Elvis Andrus, pointing to his right leg before eventually being removed. The Cardinals are calling it a hamstring injury for now, although they’ve yet to offer an update on the severity or how long Montgomery might be out.

With the All-Star break days away, Montgomery wasn’t scheduled to pitch until next weekend, but any sort of absence would be a huge loss for a St. Louis team that’s gone through a dismal season — in large part thanks to a pitching staff that can’t seem to keep runs off the board. Montgomery entered play on Friday as the only Cardinals starter with an ERA under 4.00, as Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas haven’t found any consistency while Adam Wainwright, Steven Matz, Jake Woodford and Matthew Liberatore have all been hit hard.

The 30-year-old lefty has pitched to a 3.28 ERA over his first 17 starts this season, with a 1.23 WHIP and 91 strikeouts across 96.2 innings of work. A former fourth-round pick of the New York Yankees back in 2016, Montgomery came to St. Louis at last year’s trade deadline in a deal that sent outfielder Harrison Bader to the Bronx. He excelled down the stretch, posting a 3.11 mark over 11 outings.