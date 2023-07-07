Carlos Rodon goes 5.1 innings in impressive Yankees debut

Friday night was a long time coming for both Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees, as the prized offseason acquisition finally made his debut in pinstripes following an injury odyssey that lasted several months. The lefty certainly had some rust to knock off, but overall, he looked pretty much like the guy the Yankees shelled out $162 million for over the winter, with his fastball sitting around 95 and topping out at 97 to go with a wipeout slider.

The Bronx was alive for Rodon’s first appearance at Yankee Stadium, as the team and its fans came into Friday’s matchup with the Chicago Cubs desperate for a spark. The pitcher provided one, sitting down the first six batters he faced in order:

Carlos Rodón, 97mph ⛽️



Welcome back, king. pic.twitter.com/wckMkggtsp — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 7, 2023

Cody Bellinger tagged him for a monster homer to lead off the third, but overall, Rodon avoided much hard contact on the night. With only three Minor League starts under his belt, though, he was on a pretty limited pitch count, and he seemed to show some fatigue as his start wore on. The lefty gave up a run in the fifth after handing out a pair of walks, then allowed a single and another free pass after coming back out to start the sixth.

Still, 5.1 innings is as much as New York could’ve expected on just 69 pitches, and Rodon exited with a solid final line of two runs allowed on four hits and two walks with two strikes. He recorded eight whiffs on 35 swings, five via the fastball and three via the slider.

The Bronx cheers for Carlos Rodón after making his Yankees debut. pic.twitter.com/FlDgzr2c8S — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 8, 2023

Of course, not even Rodon’s return could fix what’s wrong with the Yankees right now, as New York’s lineup was held scoreless by Jameson Taillon. Without Aaron Judge, Nestor Cortes and other key contributors, the Yankees have been struggling to stay above water of late, entering play Friday with one of the worst offenses in baseball since the start of June and a 48-40 record that saw them tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for third in the AL East.

Rodon will hopefully help alleviate at least some of that. The 30-year-old was the team’s big haul over the offseason, signing a six-year pact worth $162 million. He spent last year with the San Francisco Giants, with whom he made 31 starts and posted a 2.88 ERA over the course of 178 innings pitched.

His New York debut was delayed after he suffered a forearm strain during spring training. He subsequently injured his back while rehabbing, prolonging his recovery process even more. It was a rehab full of fits and starts, shut downs and cortisone injections, but the lefty finally started a rehab assignment last month, making three appearances in the Minors before taking the ball on Friday.