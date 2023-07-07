Orioles vs. Twins: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins, with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lefty Cole Irvin (1-3, 6.32 ERA) gets the ball for the O’s, while the Twins turn to righty Bailey Ober (5-4, 2.70).

Baltimore broke out of its mini-slump offensively in a big way on Thursday night, blasting the New York Yankees in a 14-1 win that pulled them to within just four games of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the AL East. Gunnar Henderson has erupted after a cold start, and Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander give the O’s one of the most potent outfields in baseball. Starting pitching remains a question mark, with little in the way of certainty behind Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish, but when this offense is clicking, they can outslug anyone.

Minnesota is just about the reverse: The Twins have had the best pitching staff in baseball all year long, but their offense has yet to hold up its end of the bargain. A sweep of the lowly Kansas City Royals has Minnesota back above .500, leading the AL Central at 45-43, but they need Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa to start hitting like stars. The Twins are 20th in wRC+ since the start of June, with the highest strikeout rate in baseball, and while their rotation depth is impressive — Joe Ryan, Pablo Lopez, Sonny Gray and Ober would match up with anyone in a short series — it won’t much matter if they can’t score.

The Twins enter as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Orioles the +135 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Orioles vs. Twins

Pitchers: Cole Irvin vs. Bailey Ober

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Twins -155, Orioles +135

