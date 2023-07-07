Cuba vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

Carlos Rodon makes his long-awaited debut for the New York Yankees as the Bombers kick off a weekend set with the Chicago Cubs on Friday night. First pitch of the series opener is set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Rodon will make his first start of the year after forearm and back issues sidelined him for months, while Chicago counters with former Yankee Jameson Taillon (2-6, 6.93 ERA).

Chicago is coming off of a split of a four-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers this week, as they continue to struggle to gain traction in the NL Central. The Cubs enter play Friday at 40-46, eight games back of the Cincinnati Reds in the division, with an inconsistent offense and a rotation that’s struggled to find answers behind Marcus Stroman and Justin Steele. Dansby Swanson’s heel issue won’t help matters, as he, Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki will have to get it going if Chicago hopes to make a playoff push.

An embarrassing 14-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night dropped the Yankees into a tie for third place in the AL East with the Toronto Blue Jays at 48-40. Rodon’s season debut couldn’t come at a better time, as New York is desperate for rotation help with Nestor Cortes on the shelf and Luis Severino going through the worst stretch of his entire career. Combine that with an offense that lacks firepower with Aaron Judge out of the lineup, and you have a team just hoping to tread water in the AL Wild Card race.

The Yankees enter as -165 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Cubs at +140. The run total is set at 8.

Cubs vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Carlos Rodon

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -165, Cubs +140

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLB.tv or the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need an MLB.tv subscription. If you don’t have an MLB.tv subscription to access the live stream, you can get a free trial to stream the game.