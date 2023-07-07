Braves vs. Rays: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Charlie Morton (8-6, 3.57 ERA) gets the ball for the visitors, while Tampa counters with hard-throwing righty Tyler Glasnow (2-2, 4.50).

The Braves are laying waste to everything in their path right now. Atlanta has won nine of its last 10 games and, even more incredibly, each of its last 10 series, stretching its lead in the NL East to 8.5 games over the Miami Marlins. They’ve been far and away baseball’s best offense since the start of June, with Ronald Acuna Jr. on an MVP pace and Matt Olson swatting dingers left and right. And while the back of the rotation remains a question mark, largely due to injury, Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder and Morton have done more than enough to make that run support hold up. With Max Fried set to begin a rehab assignment soon, Atlanta sure has the look of World Series favorite.

That honor had previously gone to Tampa, but the Rays have cooled off a bit after their historically hot start. They just got swept on their home field by the Philadelphia Phillies this week, dropping their record to 57-33 — now just four games up on the streaking Baltimore Orioles. A lineup that seemed unbeatable at the start of the year has fallen back to the middle of the pack of late amid nagging injuries to Brandon Lowe, Yandy Diaz and Wander Franco and regression from guys like Josh Lowe, Harold Ramirez and Jose Siri. The rotation, meanwhile, has been decimated by injuries, and the Rays will need a lot more consistency from Glasnow and top prospect Taj Bradley if they hope to make a deep postseason run.

This one is a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both teams checking in at -110. The run total is set at 8.5.

Braves vs. Rays

Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Tyler Glasnow

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: N/A

Rays local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Braves -110, Rays -110

To watch Friday’s Braves-Rays matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.