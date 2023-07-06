D-backs’ Corbin Carroll exits game after reaggravating shoulder injury

Man, we really hope this isn’t as bad as it looks. Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll, who’s put together a compelling case for NL MVP over the first half of the 2023 season, was forced to leave Thursday night’s game against the New York Mets after appearing to reaggravate the shoulder injury he’s been battling since last week. Carroll swung and missed at a Carlos Carrasco offering in the bottom of the seventh inning and grabbed his shoulder in immediate pain, eventually walking off the field with a trainer:

Carroll’s shoulder first started bothering him last week, when he began to feel some soreness during an at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays and was eventually taken out a half-inning later. It seemed as though the former top prospect had dodged a bullet, with manager Torey Lovullo seemingly ruling out any structural damage and labeling Carroll day-to-day. He was indeed able to avoid an IL stint, missing four games before returning to the lineup on Tuesday for the start of Arizona’s series against the Mets.

The team has yet to offer any sort of update on the outfielder’s condition. He’ll likely undergo a series of tests tonight and Friday to determine the extent of the injury. There’s extra cause for concern, though, given Carroll’s injury history: This is the same shoulder that caused the 22-year-old to miss almost all of the 2021 season due to a posterior capsular avulsion and labrum tear. Carroll underwent surgery that spring and came back no worse for wear, playing 125 games between the Minors and Majors in 2022. He told reporters last week that this injury felt something like his previous one, although he thought that he’d avoided the worst-case scenario.

“Really weird feeling in my shoulder that I hadn’t felt since the injury had happened,” said Carroll. “So it shook me up pretty good. [I] was pretty concerned and just wanted to make sure that the stability was all there. And they checked it out, and I got the green light there, which was a huge weight off my shoulders. And now it’s just kind of, ‘Move forward and progress and take it day to day.’”

His absence would be a huge loss for a D-backs team that entered play on Thursday 1.5 games up on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. Carroll has been a sensation so far this season, putting up a .930 OPS with 18 homers and 24 steals across his first 82 games. Arizona does have plenty of options in the outfield, with Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Dominic Fletcher all playing well at the Major League level and Dominic Canzone crushing the ball at Triple-A, but it goes without saying that none of them come with Carroll’s immense upside.