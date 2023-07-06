Astros place Jose Altuve on the injured list with oblique strain

After Jose Altuve went down with pain in his oblique earlier this week — a reaggravation of an injury he first suffered back in June — Houston Astros GM Dana Brown wouldn’t rule out a trip to the injured list, saying that the team felt no rush to get the second baseman back with the All-Star break looming. Sure enough, the other shoe dropped on Thursday afternoon, as Houston officially put Altuve on the IL retroactive to July 4.

Given Altuve’s importance to the Astros’ postseason push, plus the cushion that the All-Star break provides, it makes sense that the team would err on the side of caution here rather than waiting to see if their star could play through it over the next few days. This is the second time in a month that his oblique has flared up on him, and the most important thing is making sure he’s healthy for August, September and beyond. Good news on that front: Altuve underwent an MRI on Wednesday night, and the results appear to have been encouraging:

Jose Altuve said the MRI on his oblique revealed relatively good news. He did not want to get into a possible timeline, but the imaging revealed something more minor than he presumed it would be after he felt the initial pain on his swing. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) July 6, 2023

Even minor oblique strains can be hard to shake, so it’s likely that Altuve will still be on the shelf for at least a couple of weeks. It’s been an injury-marred year for the former MVP, who missed the first two months of the season with a fractured thumb suffered during the World Baseball Classic. He was back for less than two weeks before getting hurt again, this time with pain in his oblique. Altuve wouldn’t up missing nearly a week, but he returned to Houston’s lineup without requiring a stint on the injured list.

When he’s been on the field, though, he’s been his typical self, slashing .264/.371/.479 with three multi-hit games (and three homers) over his last six. Any extended absence would obviously be a serious blow to an Astros offense already down Yordan Alvarez and Michael Brantley. Mauricio Dubon figures to get most of the starts at second base while Altuve is out; the utility man has been a valuable piece this year, plugging holes all over Houston’s lineup while hitting .292.