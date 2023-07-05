Orioles calling up #14 overall prospect Colton Cowser ahead of Wednesday’s game vs. Yankees

The Baltimore Orioles are calling up their #2 overall prospect Colton Cowser. The 23-year-old outfielder is ranked as the #14 overall prospect at MLB.com. He will join Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson as the latest top Baltimore prospect to hit the major leagues in the Orioles’ youth movement.

Source: Colton Cowser is traveling to NY to join #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) July 5, 2023

Cowser was the fifth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He skyrocketed through the minors in 2022, starting in high-A and working up all the way to Triple-A. Cowser has spent the entire 2023 season with Baltimore’s Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk, Virginia. He has played in 56 games this season and is hitting .330 with 10 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs and 40 RBI. Cowser doesn’t project as a base stealer but has swiped seven bags this year.

Baltimore heads into Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees with a 49-35 record and sits in second place in the AL East. They have lost consecutive games and six of their last seven. The hope is that Cowser can help jumpstart some life back into this lineup with five games before the All-Star break.