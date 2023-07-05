Orioles vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

Suddenly the New York Yankees are on a roll after taking the first two games of their AL East showdown with the Baltimore Orioles this week. The Bombers will go for a series victory on Wednesday night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will air on MASN in the Orioles market and on Amazon Prime Video in the Yankees market. Dean Kremer (8-4, 5.04 ERA) will take the hill for Baltimore, while rookie Randy Vasquez (1-1, 1.74) will make his third career start for New York.

Tuesday’s loss made it six in seven games for the O’s, as some red flags have begun to pop up after a dream start to the 2023 season. Baltimore is still two games ahead New York in the AL East at 49-34, but Tuesday marked yet another instance in which their once-potent offense has fallen dormant; they’ve been a bottom-five offense over the last two weeks, which isn’t great for a team that needs to score runs to paper over a mediocre rotation. Between Kremer, Kyle Gibson and Cole Irvin, Baltimore doesn’t have much in the way of reliable options behind Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish, so Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander and Co. will need to get back on track soon. (And they really can’t afford for their usually dominant bullpen to be anything less than stellar, much less allow four runs like they have each of the past two games.)

After an embarrassing start to life without Aaron Judge, suddenly New York’s offense has woken up — Tuesday’s eight-run outburst was the fifth time in seven games they’ve scored at least six runs. It’s unclear just how sustainable that is, but Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres busting out would certainly help, while the outfield continues to piece it together around Harrison Bader, Jake Bauers, Billy McKinney and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. The starting pitching has its question marks too, with Nestor Cortes sidelined, Luis Severino regressing badly and Gerrit Cole looking oddly mortal of late, but the league’s best bullpen makes up for a lot of sins.

Baltimore enters as -125 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Yankees are narrow +105 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Orioles vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Randy Vasquez

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription), Prime video (New York market only)

Moneyline odds: Orioles -125, Yankees +105

