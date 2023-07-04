Orioles vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

After rallying for a dramatic win on Monday night, the New York Yankees will be gunning for a big series win against the division rival Baltimore Orioles in a Fourth of July matinee. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will air on MASN in the Orioles market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.66 ERA) gets the ball for Baltimore, while New York counters with young righty Clarke Schmidt (3-6, 4.37).

Monday night’s loss made it five in six games for the O’s, as some red flags have begun to pop up after a dream start to the 2023 season. Baltimore is still comfortably second in the AL East at 49-33, but last night marked yet another instance in which their once-potent offense has fallen dormant; they’ve been a bottom-five offense over the last two weeks, which isn’t great for a team that needs to score runs to paper over a mediocre rotation. Between Gibson, Dean Kremer and Cole Irvin, Baltimore doesn’t have much in the way of reliable options behind Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish, so Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander and Co. will need to get back on track soon. (And they really can’t afford for their usually dominant bullpen to be anything less than stellar, much less allow four runs like they did on Monday.)

New York’s offense remains a real liability — Wells largely sailed through six innings on Monday — but they manufactured hits when they had to, with the big blow coming from Harrison Bader in the bottom of the eighth. The Yankees are going to need Bader badly for as long as Aaron Judge remains out, and they’ll also need their league-best bullpen to continue to put up zeroes. Given the lineup’s struggles Luis Severino’s disastrous run, Nestor Cortes’ shoulder injury and Gerrit Cole’s recent mortal streak, New York will have to find ways to manufacture wins to stay afloat in the AL Wild Card race.

New York enters as the narrow -120 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Orioles at +100. The run total is set at 9.

Orioles vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Kyle Gibson vs. Clarke Schmidt

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -120, Orioles +100

