Domingo German pitches for Yankees hours after being scratched due to alleged injury

The trade deadline is always full of surprises. New York Yankees righty Domingo German was scheduled to start Monday night’s crucial divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. A few hours before first pitch, though, word broke that German had been scratched, with Aaron Boone saying that his pitcher had felt discomfort near his right armpit.

Domingo Germán had discomfort in his armpit yesterday and was unable to play catch. Aaron Boone said that Germán will see a doctor in about an hour. “We don’t think it’s an IL situation.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) July 31, 2023

Jhony Brito was called up from Triple-A to start in German’s place. Obviously not ideal for a Yankees team fighting to stay afloat in the AL Wild Card race and already thin on reliable starters behind Gerrit Cole, but a relatively straightforward story nonetheless. Pitching is an inherently risky proposition, and teams deal with this sort of situation all the time. Then, however, things got very weird:

... and now Domingo German, who was too much of a health concern to start this game, is warming up in the #Yankees bullpen. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) August 1, 2023

I guess German’s visit with a doctor went pretty well. After Brito was tagged for five runs in just four innings, the first arm out of the bullpen for Boone was none other than the pitcher he just said couldn’t play catch yesterday.

Granted, the injury did sound minor, and Boone added that the righty “feels good today,” so it’s maybe not entirely far-fetched that German was scratched out of an excess of caution, then cleared once he was examined and the team could confirm that there was nothing structurally wrong. Around this time of year, though, it doesn’t take much to get conspiracy theories flying — and sure enough, Yankees Twitter soon erupted with accusations that the team had actually scratched German because of a potential trade, then made him available to pitch once said trade fell through.

Which sounds juicy, but doesn’t entirely hold up to scrutiny. The Yankees are hardly playing good baseball of late, but they certainly aren’t sellers — Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole aren’t getting any younger, and Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman have repeatedly emphasized that they have no interest in punting on this season. If that’s true, how would a trade involving German — one of the only consistently healthy members of New York’s pitching staff this season, even if he’s been shaky of late — make sense? The Yankees should be trying to acquire starting pitching, not shipping off guys who still have another year of team control. It’s hard to come up with a potential German trade that would still leave the team better equipped to compete this season.

One thing is for sure, though: Boone has some explaining to do.