Rays vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Monday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will also air on Bally Sports Sun in the Rays market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.36 ERA) will take the mound for the Rays, while rookie Jhony Brito (4-4, 4.70) will pitch for the Yankees after scheduled starter Domingo German was scratched due to discomfort in his throwing shoulder.

The Rays made their first big splash of trade deadline season on Monday, sending top prospect Kyle Manzardo to the Cleveland Guardians for pitcher Aaron Civale. It couldn’t come at a better time, either, with Tampa just 7-16 in the month of July and in desperate need of pitching depth behind Shane McClanahan and Glasnow. They could also use a return to form from their previously fearsome lineup, as bats like Randy Arozarena, Josh Lowe and others have cooled off considerably in recent weeks. This is still a deep and talented team, and they retain a stranglehold on the top AL Wild Card spot, but the weak spots are looking a bit more glaring.

Despite the long-awaited return of Aaron Judge, the script remained frustratingly the same for the Yankees this past weekend in Baltimore, as the offense remained largely punchless and the pitching awfully sketchy behind Gerrit Cole. New York is still just three back in the loss column of the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final AL Wild Card spot, but the fact is that this team has now gone 20-25 in their last 45 games — that’s almost two full months of mediocrity, with no end in sight unless Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, Carlos Rodon and more of the team’s underachieving stars get hot.

The Rays are -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees coming in at +130. The total is set at 9.

Rays vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Jhony Brito

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Rays -155, Yankees +130

