Angels vs. Blue Jays: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Peacock will host Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Angels (54-51) and Toronto Blue Jays (59-46), with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. Los Angeles will start southpaw Tyler Anderson (5-2, 5.23 ERA), while Toronto counters with Jose Berrios (8-7, 3.40 ERA).

The Angels had won four in a row and eight of their last nine before this series. Unfortunately, the momentum has run out as they have lost the first two games against Toronto and have only tallied one run in each game. Anderson will be making his 18th start of the season. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits over six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates his last time out.

The Blue Jays have won three in a row and allowed only one run in each game. They have outscored the Angels 10-2 so far in this series. Berrios will make his 22nd appearance of the year. He allowed two earned runs on five hits over five innings of work against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last start.

The Blue Jays are the -190 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Angels are the +160 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Angels vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Jose Berrios

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Moneyline odds:

To watch Sunday’s Angels-Blue Jays matchup, you’ll need to purchase a subscription to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month. Peacock will offer free trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Peacock website or using the Peacock app.