Yankees vs. Orioles: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. Luis Severino (2-4, 6.46 ERA) will step on the hill for the Yanks while fellow righty Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.59) goes for the O’s.

It only took two games for Aaron Judge to drastically alter the feel of this Yankees team. The captain busted out in a big way on Saturday night, tallying three hits and a homer while leading New York to an 8-3 win — an offensive outburst that was unheard of while Judge was out due to injury. Plenty of questions still remain about the depth of this lineup, and whether Severino, Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes can finally provide some stability behind Gerrit Cole. But New York remains just two games out of the third and final AL Wild Card spot, and if Judge is about to go on a heater, who knows what’s possible.

Despite Saturday’s loss, the O’s enter play on Sunday with the best record in the AL at 63-41 and are three up in the loss column on the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East lead. Rotation depth remains a need at the deadline, but rookie Grayson Rodriguez is finally starting to make good on his massive potential and John Means is set to join Kyle Bradish, Wells and Co. at some point in August. If Baltimore gets enough pitching, though, this lineup can bang with anyone, with Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and a cavalcade of young hitters leading the charge.

Baltimore enters the game as a -135 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York is a +115 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

Yankees vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Dean Kremer

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: N/A

Orioles local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Orioles -135, Yankees +115

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.