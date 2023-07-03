Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on the IL with shoulder soreness

Clayton Kershaw was named to his 10th All-Star Game over the weekend, but the Los Angeles Dodgers legend won’t be taking the mound in Seattle. Kershaw had been battling discomfort in his throwing shoulder since making his last start a week ago in Colorado, and after testing it out prior to Monday’s game, he and the team have decided that it needs an IL stint to get right.

Clayton Kershaw isn’t starting tonight and is going on the IL.



Michael Grove is starting and, as noted before, Gavin Stone is also here. Both are up. Victor González goes down. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 3, 2023

Michael Grove, who’s struggled to a 7.54 ERA so far this year, will start in Kershaw’s place against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kershaw had been his typical self so far this season, pitching to a 2.55 ERA with 105 strikeouts across 95.1 innings in 16 starts. There’s not yet a firm timetable for his return, but the lefty did report feeling improvement in the shoulder after playing catch on Monday. He’s yet to progress to throwing off a mound, but there’s no reason to think there’s anything structurally wrong, and manager Dave Roberts hopes that the All-Star break will hope Kershaw avoid an extended absence — there’s a reasonable chance he’s back before the end of the month.

The Dodgers will have to hope so, because their rotation was already running on fumes due to a rash of injuries. Julio Urias finally made his return this past weekend, but Dustin May is on the shelf for the foreseeable future with an elbow injury, while Ryan Pepiot remains sidelined with an oblique strain that’s held him out all year. Rookies Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan have performed admirably, but both of them come with innings limits, and it remains to be seen how they’ll handle the hothouse of a pennant race. Another top prospect, Gavin Stone, has struggled mightily in his brief time in the Majors so far this year. With Kershaw gone, it’ll put even more pressure on Urias and Tony Gonsolin as the only known quantities in L.A.’s rotation. The Dodgers enter play on Monday at 46-37, three games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West.